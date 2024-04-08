Pāpāmoa Rotary golf tournament raises over $40,000

The winning Generation Homes team at the Pāpāmoa Rotary Club charity golf tournament.

The annual Pāpāmoa Rotary/Bluehaven Charity Golf Tournament that raises funds for youth in the Te Puke/ Pāpāmoa area has established a new record.

Over $41,000 was raised by the event held at Te Puke Golf Club last month with 29 teams competing in an Ambrose format in perfect conditions for golf.

The event this year was won by Generation Homes with Mainfreight and Lysaght Consultants second and third.

Although the event is about the fundraising, there is always a great competition to win the tournament, says organiser Rod Keucke of Pāpāmoa Rotary.

Rod thanked all his team from Rotary and Bluehaven Group for their input in making the event so successful and also the Te Puke Golf Club for the use of the course.

He also thanked the 32 golf sponsors, mainly local companies, together with 40 local businesses that donated vouchers and prizes for the prize, raffle and auction items.

He says major sponsors Bluehaven Group and Loretta and Brian Johnstone of Mitre 10 Pāpāmoa provided a great start to the fundraising total and was amazing to reach a total of over $40,000.

The tournament is Pāpāmoa Rotary’s main fundraising event and will enable the club to address many of the requests received from youth groups and organisations assisting youth in the area.



