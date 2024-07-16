Advertisement
Pāpāmoa Hills night walk for Breast cancer Support Services

Participants from previous Pāpāmoa Hills night walks. Photos / Katie Ross-Williams

This weekend there is a chance to experience a magical 5km night walk under the starry skies up Pāpāmoa Hills in support of local people facing breast cancer.

Brisk air, laughter, fun, some hilarious pink outfits, endless stars and a torch-lit adventure in the dark are all likely to be part of the Pāpāmoa Hills Night Walk on Saturday.

The event has staggered start times, ensuring participants have ample space and tranquillity to take in the breathtaking views of the ever-changing light and stars.

At the summit, participants are welcomed with warm drinks, delicious sweet treats, music and stunning views of the night sky and city lights below. Afterwards, a mini van conveniently transports participants back to their cars.

“The Pāpāmoa Hills Night Walk is a special event that we all look forward to,” say Breast Cancer Support Services Trust manager Rachel Quin Gilbert. “It offers the perfect blend of adventure and quiet reflection, creating a truly special experience.

“We love seeing people experience the magic of the event and have a fantastic time.”

Tickets are $35 per person and can be purchased at www.breastcancerbop.org.nz/fundraising-events


