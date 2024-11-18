“The people of Pāpāmoa are very generous because of our commitment that all donations will be used to support Pāpāmoa families,” he says.

Bruce has been involved in co-organising the Pāpāmoa Food Drive along with Aaron Dawson from Fire and Emergency New Zealand.

“Each year we have seen the collection grow, both in volunteers and donations, and much of this growth is due to our commitment to keep the donations in Pāpāmoa.”

The donations from last year filled the Pāpāmoa Food Hub pantry but by now those stocks are severely depleted, so the food drive is well timed to get those shelves re-filled.

“You will hear the sirens so do come out and say hello, or leave donations at the letterbox or front gate so they are clearly visible.

“We accept most things including all non-perishable items, canned food, cereals, spreads, tea, coffee, muesli bars, pasta, rice, biscuits, crackers and baking needs to name a few.

“We also collect non-food items such as dental care, personal hygiene, soaps, shampoo, nursery, sanitary, laundry, cleaning and pet food are also needed.”

Cash donations are also welcomed.

“There are some items we cannot accept including any fresh or frozen goods, opened goods, homemade preserves and expired items.

“My best advice is to be prepared for us and get a couple of items for the food drive when next at the supermarket.

“Our volunteers will swoop by and grab them as they pass by on collection night, and everyone can rest assured that their donation will go to a family in need and hopefully have some food on the table this Christmas and during the year ahead.”

The target this year is 66 or more trailer loads of donations.

“Thank you in advance and we apologise to parents trying to get young ones to bed. We hope to be finished around 7.30pm and the streets will return to being quiet and peaceful.”



