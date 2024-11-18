Advertisement
Pāpāmoa food drive returns with sirens and goal of 66 or more trailer loads

Te Puke Times
Bruce Banks, second from the right, at the Pāpāmoa Food Hub. Photo / Kelly O'Hara Images

It’s that time of the year again – the time when the streets of Pāpāmoa are filled with the sound of sirens.

But this time, it’s nothing to worry about. No cause for concern.

The Pāpāmoa Emergency Services Food Drive is on next Tuesday (November 26), starting at 5.30pm.

Teams of Neighbourhood Support volunteers and members of the emergency services will get together in teams and snake through the streets of Pāpāmoa collecting food and other donations that will be distributed by Pāpāmoa Food Hub to residents in need of food support.

Bruce Banks, Pāpāmoa Neighbourhood Support co-ordinator, says that there will be more than 200 volunteers in 18 teams this year and he hopes to improve on the 65 trailer loads of donations collected last year.

“The people of Pāpāmoa are very generous because of our commitment that all donations will be used to support Pāpāmoa families,” he says.

Bruce has been involved in co-organising the Pāpāmoa Food Drive along with Aaron Dawson from Fire and Emergency New Zealand.

“Each year we have seen the collection grow, both in volunteers and donations, and much of this growth is due to our commitment to keep the donations in Pāpāmoa.”

The donations from last year filled the Pāpāmoa Food Hub pantry but by now those stocks are severely depleted, so the food drive is well timed to get those shelves re-filled.

“You will hear the sirens so do come out and say hello, or leave donations at the letterbox or front gate so they are clearly visible.

“We accept most things including all non-perishable items, canned food, cereals, spreads, tea, coffee, muesli bars, pasta, rice, biscuits, crackers and baking needs to name a few.

“We also collect non-food items such as dental care, personal hygiene, soaps, shampoo, nursery, sanitary, laundry, cleaning and pet food are also needed.”

Cash donations are also welcomed.

“There are some items we cannot accept including any fresh or frozen goods, opened goods, homemade preserves and expired items.

“My best advice is to be prepared for us and get a couple of items for the food drive when next at the supermarket.

“Our volunteers will swoop by and grab them as they pass by on collection night, and everyone can rest assured that their donation will go to a family in need and hopefully have some food on the table this Christmas and during the year ahead.”

The target this year is 66 or more trailer loads of donations.

“Thank you in advance and we apologise to parents trying to get young ones to bed. We hope to be finished around 7.30pm and the streets will return to being quiet and peaceful.”

