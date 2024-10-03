Paengaroa Community Association chairwoman Sue Matthews (left) and secretary Lyn Fraser-Jones.

Paengaroa Community Association is combining a spring festival with a chance to talk about the future of the community.

The association is holding the festival on November 9 at Paengaroa Domain.

Chairwoman Sue Matthews says the committee wants to celebrate the community is a hive of activity with a lot of small businesses and talented local people.

“We came up with the idea of the spring festival in our local park where we could provide a day to share their fantastic skills and produce,” she says.

“This will be a very exciting free day out for the whole family. Bring a rug and chill out and listen to music with live band Wing It at lunchtime, watch artist Robyn Watchorn creating a painting, enjoy amazing food galore. We have volunteer groups celebrating what they do.”