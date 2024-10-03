Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Bay of Plenty Times / Te Puke Times

Paengaroa spring festival: Over 70 stalls, live music and community ideas

Te Puke Times
2 mins to read
Paengaroa Community Association chairwoman Sue Matthews (left) and secretary Lyn Fraser-Jones.

Paengaroa Community Association chairwoman Sue Matthews (left) and secretary Lyn Fraser-Jones.

Paengaroa Community Association is combining a spring festival with a chance to talk about the future of the community.

The association is holding the festival on November 9 at Paengaroa Domain.

Chairwoman Sue Matthews says the committee wants to celebrate the community is a hive of activity with a lot of small businesses and talented local people.

“We came up with the idea of the spring festival in our local park where we could provide a day to share their fantastic skills and produce,” she says.

“This will be a very exciting free day out for the whole family. Bring a rug and chill out and listen to music with live band Wing It at lunchtime, watch artist Robyn Watchorn creating a painting, enjoy amazing food galore. We have volunteer groups celebrating what they do.”

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Kiwicoast Lions will be selling Christmas cakes and Eastern Districts, Scouts and Plunket will be there along with Western Bay of Plenty District Council staff to chat about what is available for locals like the emergency plan, dog services and community funding opportunities.

Paengaroa Community Association will also launch its new website.

“We are also very keen to hear your ideas on what Paengaroa should look like in another 10 years’ time as the Paengaroa Community Plan is up for review,” says Sue.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Over 70 stalls will be set up covering quilting, balloon animals, clothing, etched glass, wooden pens, lots of jewellery, books, health, bric-a-brac and locally produced and grown flowers, honey and avocado oils.

The festival runs from 9am-4pm and parking is off Lemon Lane.

For further information call Sue on 027 453 4777.

Save

Latest from Te Puke Times

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Te Puke Times