“All of the floats that were registered turned up, so nobody pulled out because of the weather, which was great.”
She says in her view, the standard of floats was excellent.
“I thought they had gone to great lengths, especially the floats that had decorated to theme which was Kiwifruit and Kiwiana.”
The judge also said the winners of the three individual categories were very hard to pick.
The parade was followed by a market and prizegiving in Jubilee Park.
“It was cool to go there and do [prizegiving] on the stage and a lot of people from the parade did go over to the park.”
This year’s market was pulled together at short notice and Sally says it has the potential to be a bigger event in future.
Parade results
Affco Rangiuru - Community Organisations
1, Harvest Church; 2, Te Puke Baptist Church; 3, Te Puke Scout Group. Highly commended: Te Puke Playcentre.
Tow Bar Guy - Education Sector
1, Ōtamarākau School; 2, Fairhaven School; 3, Te Ranga School
Zespri International - Business and Commercial
1, 4 Woods Early Learning Centre; 2, McLeod’s Cranes; 3, Eastpack; highly commended, Seeka Kiwifruit Industries
Leyton Dowman Trophy: John Espin
DMS Progrowers Supreme Theme Award and Te Puke Jewellers trophy: Ōtamarākau School.