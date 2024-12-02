Ōtamarākau School won the DMA Progrowers supreme theme prize and with it the Te Puke Jewellers Trophy.

There was little doubt in the minds of the judges that Ōtamarākau School’s entry in the Seeka Te Puke Christmas Float Parade was the overall winner.

One of the judges commented that the school had put in “such a great effort and were hands down winners”.

The float was one of many highlights in a parade that at one stage looked under threat because of forecast rain.

Sally Benning of organisers EPIC Te Puke says she thinks going ahead was the right call.