Ōtamarākau School wins top prize at Seeka Te Puke Christmas Float Parade

Ōtamarākau School won the DMA Progrowers supreme theme prize and with it the Te Puke Jewellers Trophy.

There was little doubt in the minds of the judges that Ōtamarākau School’s entry in the Seeka Te Puke Christmas Float Parade was the overall winner.

One of the judges commented that the school had put in “such a great effort and were hands down winners”.

The float was one of many highlights in a parade that at one stage looked under threat because of forecast rain.

Sally Benning of organisers EPIC Te Puke says she thinks going ahead was the right call.

Te Puke Scouts were, as you would expect, prepared for the wet weather.
“All of the floats that were registered turned up, so nobody pulled out because of the weather, which was great.”

She says in her view, the standard of floats was excellent.

“I thought they had gone to great lengths, especially the floats that had decorated to theme which was Kiwifruit and Kiwiana.”

The judge also said the winners of the three individual categories were very hard to pick.

Children on the 4 Woods Early Learning centre float.
The parade was followed by a market and prizegiving in Jubilee Park.

“It was cool to go there and do [prizegiving] on the stage and a lot of people from the parade did go over to the park.”

This year’s market was pulled together at short notice and Sally says it has the potential to be a bigger event in future.

John Espin's Jandal won the Leyton Dowman Trophy.
Parade results

Affco Rangiuru - Community Organisations

1, Harvest Church; 2, Te Puke Baptist Church; 3, Te Puke Scout Group. Highly commended: Te Puke Playcentre.

Tow Bar Guy - Education Sector

1, Ōtamarākau School; 2, Fairhaven School; 3, Te Ranga School

Zespri International - Business and Commercial

1, 4 Woods Early Learning Centre; 2, McLeod’s Cranes; 3, Eastpack; highly commended, Seeka Kiwifruit Industries

Leyton Dowman Trophy: John Espin

DMS Progrowers Supreme Theme Award and Te Puke Jewellers trophy: Ōtamarākau School.

Rain didn't dampen the Seeka Te Puke Christmas Float Parade.
