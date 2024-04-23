Youngsters will get a chance to meet Sam Cane when he comes to Te Puke in June.

Last season’s All Blacks’ captain Sam Cane is the special guest at an evening fundraiser at Te Puke Sports in June.

Currently on sabbatical in Japan, Cane will be back in New Zealand for the event on June 8.

The dinner has been organised by the Old Pirates committee, Gordon Dodds is the president.

“We feel quite privileged to have him here because he’s a busy man - he’s in Japan at the moment, but he’s offered to come back on that date so we’ve built an evening around him”.

In the late afternoon, there will be a chance for youngsters - not just those from the club - to head along to Murray Salt Stadium and meet him.

“The main event will be in the gymnasium,” says Gordon. “There will be a three-course meal, auctions and surprise packages for people who are there - so we are going to turn it into a fun night, with a quiz for people to participate in.

“But the main attraction is to hear Sam.”

Former All Blacks hooker Graeme Crossman will act as host, interviewing Cane about his journey to being an All Black.

“Then when that’s finished, we’ll open the floor up for questions,” says Gordon.

Tickets will be $100 each and up to 240 people are expected.

The Old Pirates committee was started four or five years ago.

“It was mainly to try and get members involved in the club that had either played previously or were supporters of the club and wanted to contribute to the club.”

Part of members’ subscriptions goes to the club and part to an Old Pirates fund that is used to help with specific projects and to support injured players.

“We look at things on face value and allocate funds as appropriate.”

Gordon says there is also an element of getting people back to the club who might have drifted away.

“It works very well. We have over 100 members, some in Australia, Fiji and the US.

“We called it Old Pirates and people got the impression it was only for old playing members, but we are trying to get the message across that it’s really for anybody who wants to be affiliated with the club and support the club in a small way, or a big way, as much as they like.”