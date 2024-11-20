Super stocks in action at the Baypark Speedway season opener in October.

The heavy metal division of dirt track racing is the headline attraction for the Bays of Thunder meeting at Baypark Speedway on Saturday evening.

A championship quality grid of super stocks representing six tracks will provide the action as the North Island Super Stock Thunder Series visits the Mount Maunganui stadium, delivering their entertaining spectacle of bumper-to-bumper standing starts, V8 horsepower and full contact racing.

The series began at Whanganui’s Oceanview Speedway this month and after the Baypark round it will be decided at Gisborne in December.

The Thunder Series is led by Baypark racer Kerry Remnant, who top-scored at the Whanganui opener.