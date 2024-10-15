Advertisement
Nominations open for 2025 Western Bay Community Awards to celebrate local heroes

Te Puke Times
2024 Sustainable Future Award Winners, Live Well Waihi Beach.

Nominations are now open for the 2025 Western Bay Community Awards, offering a chance to recognise the outstanding individuals, groups, projects, initiatives and organisations that contribute to the Western Bay of Plenty.

The awards ceremony, held in partnership with the Acorn Foundation, BayTrust, Tauranga City Council, Tect, and Western Bay of Plenty District Council, will showcase those making a significant impact throughout Tauranga and Western Bay of Plenty communities.

A new category will recognise community organisations and individuals who have joined forces to achieve a common goal, create positive change, or try a new initiative.

The Best Collaboration Award category is based on joint projects, innovative partnerships, and collective initiatives that have happened over the past 12 months to celebrate the power of collaboration and how it drives meaningful change and creates a lasting impact on the community.

Mary Dillon (centre), winner of the 2024 Lifetime Achievement Award with her daughter Jodie Rickard, WBOPDC's community and strategic relationships manager, and Western Bay mayor James Denyer.
With seven award categories open for nominations, a wide range of champions can be acknowledged for their dedication and service to making our region a great place to live.

Nominations close on October 31.

Categories: Community Event Award, Sustainable Future Award, Diversity and Inclusion Award, Heart of the Community Award, Youth Spirit Award, Volunteer of the Year Award, Best Collaboration Award.

Submit nominations at tect.org.nz

