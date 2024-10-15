2024 Sustainable Future Award Winners, Live Well Waihi Beach.

Nominations are now open for the 2025 Western Bay Community Awards, offering a chance to recognise the outstanding individuals, groups, projects, initiatives and organisations that contribute to the Western Bay of Plenty.

The awards ceremony, held in partnership with the Acorn Foundation, BayTrust, Tauranga City Council, Tect, and Western Bay of Plenty District Council, will showcase those making a significant impact throughout Tauranga and Western Bay of Plenty communities.

A new category will recognise community organisations and individuals who have joined forces to achieve a common goal, create positive change, or try a new initiative.

The Best Collaboration Award category is based on joint projects, innovative partnerships, and collective initiatives that have happened over the past 12 months to celebrate the power of collaboration and how it drives meaningful change and creates a lasting impact on the community.