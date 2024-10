Detour route for the TEL traffic during next month’s lane closures.

There is disruption ahead for users of the Tauranga Eastern Link Toll Rd.

Over two or possibly three nights next month, there will be night time closures in one direction at a time.

The closures will be between 8pm and 6am starting on November 4.

The work is part of the Rangiuru Business Park Interchange project.

The closures are required to ensure the safety of contractors and the travelling public during the removal of temporary steel barriers and repair of the road surface.