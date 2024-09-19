“We hope this will create a positive and informative setting where people can kōrero about projects of interest in their community.” Ward councillor Andy Wichers.

A new format is being trialled at the next Maketū-Te Puke Community Forum on September 25.

Hosted by local ward councillors — Andy Wichers, Grant Dally, John Scrimgeour and Laura Rae — the evening will open with a short presentation about the Te Puke Spatial Plan, following which people will be invited to explore project hubs around the room and talk with their local councillors and the council team.

As well as the major roading projects of No 1 Rd and the replacement No 4 Rd bridge, there will be information on consents, the District Plan, rates and community grants.

The Te Puke Community Board members will be on hand to discuss projects they have on the go, and there will be a “councillors’ table” for one-on-ones with the local councillors.

The police will also be there to discuss issues affecting the community, Quayside will provide updates on the Rangiuru Business Park and the Heritage Hub team, which is looking to get a local museum up and going, will be present.