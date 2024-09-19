Advertisement
New expo format for Maketū-Te Puke Ward Forum

Te Puke Times
“We hope this will create a positive and informative setting where people can kōrero about projects of interest in their community.” Ward councillor Andy Wichers.

A new format is being trialled at the next Maketū-Te Puke Community Forum on September 25.

Hosted by local ward councillors — Andy Wichers, Grant Dally, John Scrimgeour and Laura Rae — the evening will open with a short presentation about the Te Puke Spatial Plan, following which people will be invited to explore project hubs around the room and talk with their local councillors and the council team.

As well as the major roading projects of No 1 Rd and the replacement No 4 Rd bridge, there will be information on consents, the District Plan, rates and community grants.

The Te Puke Community Board members will be on hand to discuss projects they have on the go, and there will be a “councillors’ table” for one-on-ones with the local councillors.

The police will also be there to discuss issues affecting the community, Quayside will provide updates on the Rangiuru Business Park and the Heritage Hub team, which is looking to get a local museum up and going, will be present.

Community forums were introduced by the council last year to give people the chance to meet with their local councillors in an informal setting.

“This time around we’re doing things a bit differently,” says Wichers. “Instead of holding an open forum, we’re putting on an expo-type event. We hope this will create a positive and informative setting where people can kōrero about projects of interest in their community.

“In particular, there is a lot of interest in the No 1 Rd rehabilitation and replacement of the No 4 Rd bridge. We’re excited to be getting started on these two projects soon and look forward to sharing updates with the community.

“We will also have the giant aerial map of Te Puke on site for the evening. We had the map at the Te Puke War Memorial Hall earlier this year as part of our spatial plan consultation, and this is another chance for people to view it and gain a fresh perspective on their town.”

The event offers an opportunity to share, listen and ensure the work being done aligns with the needs and aspirations of the community.

What: Maketū-Te Puke Community Forum

When: Wednesday, September 25

Time: 7-9pm

Where: The Orchard Church, 20 MacLoughlin Drive, Te Puke


