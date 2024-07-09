New accessible homes built in Te Puke

The house, because of its age, is difficult to maintain and is mouldy.

“There is so much, and I am [having to keep] drying windows - I’m hoping I won’t have to deal with any of that here.”

She says her new home “has a good feeling about it”.

After moving from Timaru with her sister, Davis lived in Te Puke for 25 years.

Accessible Properties general manager tenancy Tania Wilson speaking at the development opening.

“Then I went to Tauranga, Pukehina and Pāpāmoa and now I’m back home.”

While she is mobile, she says the accessibility of her new home means there is security for the future if she loses that ability.

“It’s going to be a whole new life for me,” she says.

Accessible Properties manages the largest non-government housing portfolio in New Zealand.

General manager of development, Nigel Smith, said the units meet a double need.

“Demand on the social housing register for one and two-bedroom properties is very high and there is also an increasing demand for more accessible homes.

“It’s really tough for people with limited mobility or disabilities to find accommodation that’s affordable and suited to their needs.

“Our units have widened halls and doorways, level access entry and showers, and lever door handles that are at the same height as the light switches. Outside, the paths have a low gradient and are wide enough for wheelchairs.

Pupils from Fairhaven School’s Māori Immersion unit, Toitoi Manawa, sang waiata at the opening.

“All these features will make life much easier for our tenants.

“We are absolutely committed to building and modifying homes to meet the needs of people with a physical or intellectual disability or mobility issues.

“In the last six years, we have added 46 new accessible homes to our Tauranga and Te Puke portfolios.”

Accessible Properties general manager tenancy Tania Wilson, says tenants will be moving into the units this month.

“We all need a place to call home, where we are warm, dry, safe and comfortable.”

The 13 units have been built at 21 Seddon St, Te Puke.

At the opening, she said the development exemplifies how land use can be maximised to provide high-quality accessible homes in an area that is close to and rich with community resources and amenities.

With the Seddon St homes, Accessible Properties now has 125 properties in Te Puke.

She said Accessible Properties has worked closely with Waitaha Trust, Poutiri Trust and The Hub Te Puke to ensure the homes serve the Te Puke community.

She thanked the whenua of Waitaha and Tapuika iwi for their blessing of the homes and their support.