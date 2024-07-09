New accessible homes built in Te Puke

After moving from Timaru with her sister, Davis lived in Te Puke for 25 years.
“Then I went to Tauranga, Pukehina and Pāpāmoa and now I’m back home.”
While she is mobile, she says the accessibility of her new home means there is security for the future if she loses that ability.
“It’s going to be a whole new life for me,” she says.
Accessible Properties manages the largest non-government housing portfolio in New Zealand.
General manager of development, Nigel Smith, said the units meet a double need.
“Demand on the social housing register for one and two-bedroom properties is very high and there is also an increasing demand for more accessible homes.
“It’s really tough for people with limited mobility or disabilities to find accommodation that’s affordable and suited to their needs.
“Our units have widened halls and doorways, level access entry and showers, and lever door handles that are at the same height as the light switches. Outside, the paths have a low gradient and are wide enough for wheelchairs.
“All these features will make life much easier for our tenants.