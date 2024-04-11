Western Bay of Plenty District Council community resilience adviser Kurt Waugh will be at the Te Puke Library and Service Centre on April 18 to share information and give advice.

If there was a natural disaster in Te Puke tomorrow, would you and your loved ones know what to do and where to find help?

“When a natural disaster strikes, you may need to look after yourself and those around you for up to three days before help can arrive,” says Western Bay of Plenty District Council community resilience adviser Kurt Waugh.

“Having emergency supplies on hand and knowing how to access the latest information are really important in ensuring your safety and wellbeing.”

To help the community prepare for emergency events, Kurt will be at the Te Puke Library and Service Centre on April 18 between 10am and 1pm, to share information and give advice, including how to make a plan and set up a grab bag.

A grab bag is an emergency kit for family members and pets containing essential items such as food, water, communication devices and personal supplies.

“Last year Te Puke was affected by weather events which washed away the No 4 Road bridge and damaged railway infrastructure. Emergency events like this can happen with little to no warning and being prepared can make all the difference,” says Kurt.

“Don’t wait for disaster to strike. Stop by the Te Puke Library and Service Centre to learn some essential tips and strategies to protect yourself and your whānau during emergencies.”

For more information go to www.westernbay.govt.nz/community/civil-defence



