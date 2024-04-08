Mystery historic photo from Pukehina, 1981

"Scott Flatt (President of the Paengaroa Lion’s Club) all tied up at Pukehina."

This photo goes back to the 1981 district centennial celebrations - 100 years since the Lady Jocelyn landed in Tauranga with settlers destined for Te Puke aboard.

On the back of the photo is written: “Scott Flatt (President of the Paengaroa Lions Club) all tied up at Pukehina.”

There is no information on who the photographer might have been, or who the bandits are.

Do you know more?

