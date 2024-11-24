The Greerton bowlers struck early with four down for 27, becoming 5/55. Enter Justin Earl and Nathan Tutt who turned the Mount fortunes around with gritty unbeaten knocks. Earl finished with 40 from 108 balls with Tutt equally defiant hitting 21 runs from 56 deliveries.
The Mount Maunganui victory came with the last ball of the 42nd over with four wickets to spare.
In other Division 1 encounters, Pāpāmoa claimed their second win of the title race, after bowling United Indians out within grasp of their target. Pāpāmoa posted 220 all out and then removed United Indians for 214.
Flynn Warren top scored with 54 for Pāpāmoa with Amritpal Singh claiming a half century for United Indians.
Cadets were on fire in reaching 288/8 in their match with Te Puke, who came back strong before being restricted to 191/7. Baaj Sports lost to Katikati with their teams skipper Ben Warren leading the way with an unbeaten 60 runs.
WBOPCA Results November 23
Classic Builders Division One
Pāpāmoa 220 (Flynn Warren 54, Josh Parsons 43; Mandeep Singh 3/35) defeated United Indians 1 214 (Amritpal Singh 54no, Bikram Singh 40; Flynn Warren 3/41)
Baaj Sports 1 174 (Narinder Bassi 69; Braden Brewer 4/33) lost to Katikati 176/7 (Ben Warren 60no; Yogesh Yogi 3/26)
Cadets 2nd XI 288/8 (Marshall Flint 77, Mayura Galappaththi 43, Joshua Dempsey 33no, Logan Murray 31) defeated Te Puke 191/7 (Ben Rowland 55no, Chris Rowe 40)
Greerton 124 (Louis Morris 53; Nathan Tutt 4/27) lost to Mount Maunganui 126/6 (Justin Earl 40no, Nathan Tutt 21no; Josh Espitalier 3/21) — Mount Maunganui retained the Don Warner Challenge Trophy
Classic Builders Division Two
Sher E Punjab 255 (Bivek Singh 54, Kala Singh 49, Karandeep Singh 39, Sukhpreet Singh 32no; Marlow Orr 4/39) defeated Mount Maunganui 3rd XI 115 (Felix Payne 43, Rico Adsett 33; Mohit Bhadu 4/32, Harpreet Singh Kang 3/15)
Baaj Sports2 232/9 (Sukhdeep Singh 52no, Mani Panjetta 42, Ravinder Singh 34) defeated Hawks1 160 (Amrit Sandhu 52)
Cadets 216 (Jamie Coombe 76, Greg Veale 44, Liam Collett 38; Lawson Fitzgerald 3/44, Nathan Smith 3/32) defeated TBC 2nd XI 166 (Lawson Fitzgerald 71, Nick Smith 36; Jagraj Singh 4/39)
United Indians2 209 (Mayyank Tandon 66, Daljit Singh 36, Harjinder Singh 32; Gurinder Singh 4/37) lost to Hawks2 210/6 (Reshma Sekhon 66, Lovely Singh 37no. Navi Sohal 34, Bikram Sandhu 31)
Classic Builders Division Three
Albion 181 (Darryl Morrison 57, Naseeb Kumar 49; Kamal Singh 4/31) lost to United Indians3 183/9 (Narinder Singh 39, Gurinder Singh 35, Lucky Singh 34; Naseeb Kumar 5/14)
Pāpāmoa 3rd XI 179 (William Fernando 33, Finn Watson 32, Srinesh Fernando 30; Carl Redshaw 4/24, Akashdeep Kalia 3/28) defeated Mount Maunganui 4th XI 175 (Mark Livingstone 61)
Tauranga Boys‘ College White 225/7 (Cooper Jobson 67, Chanui Walisundara 47, Sidney Orchard 30; Joshua Phillips 3/48) defeated Tauranga Boys’ College Blue 121 (Miller Kaczon 3/23)
Bay Blasters Black 204 (Harsh Badhan 35o, Ani Shaji 32, Abin Abraham 31; James Hope 5/24) defeated Grasshoppers 192/8 (Johann Kotze 43, Ben Goodall 37, Craig Williamson 37; Harsh Badhan 4/28)
Classic Builders Division Four
Cadets 5th XI 222/6 (Kingsley Smith 59no, Grant Manners 47) defeated Katikati Seeka XI 91 (Ryan Kane 4/18)
Baaj Sports4 192 (Lewis Atkins 4/37) lost to Tauranga Boys’ College 4th XI 194/6 (Lewis Atkins 74no, Cameron McLennan 44; Sukhmanpreet Singh 3/35)
Katikati Singh XI 96 (Oscar Robinson 3/17) lost to Cadets 4th XI 97/2 (Bradley Taylor 31no)
Danphe CC 175 (Ram Shrestha 48, Bimal Poudel 32; Caleb Logan 3/29) lost to Greerton 176/9 (Caleb Logan 52, Jody Unwin 37; Bikash Pandey 3/26)
Bay Blasters Blue 235/9 (Jobin Jose 50, Sibin Sam 43) defeated Pāpāmoa 4th XI 143 (Michael Condor 46; Aneesh Chacko 3/43