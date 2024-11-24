Western Bay Cricket

Mount Maunganui retained the Don Warner Challenge prize, coming from four down with just 27 runs on the board, in their Classic Builders Division One match with Greerton at Blake Park.

The current defending Don Warner Trophy holders asked the visitors to bat after the hosts won the toss. Louis Morris batting at three anchored his sides innings with 53 from 95 balls, as wickets fell at the other end.

When Morris was caught by Justin Earl from the bowling of Kale Wellington, the Black and Yellow brigade were in strife at 108/6.

Dave Kawan helped nudge them along to 124 all out with Nathan Tutt doing plenty of damage in taking four wickets at a cost of 27 runs.