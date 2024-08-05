More than 200 at Te Puke High School Ball

Some of the students at Te Puke High School ball. Photo / Oh Joy Photography

More than 200 students attended last month’s Te Puke High School Ball.

A dedicated committee of 25 students organised the event, which had an “Enchanted Forest” theme, teacher in charge Steph Davids says.

Students arrived in style, with vintage cars, a school bus, a vintage fire truck and even an ice cream van adding to the charm.

Inside, students enjoyed delicious food, a photo booth and a DJ, all of which made for a memorable evening.

“The event was a great success, thanks to the incredible support of staff, parents, and our wider community,” says Steph.