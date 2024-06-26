Lillie is almost dwarfed by a large kūmara.

The children at Giggles Early Learning Centre have been on a journey to learn about the significance of the kūmara to the rohe (district) and in the process have grown 64kg of the root vegetable.

Children – and kaiako (teachers) – have been on a journey and learned about the waka landing at Maketū, bringing kūmara to Aotearoa New Zealand and Makahae Marae, where one of the four establishing sisters was a talented kūmara grower.

To celebrate the centre’s māra kai (food garden) and kūmara, the Giggles’ tamariki (children), whānau, kaiako and community gathered in the garden for a kūmara harvest celebration.

At the northern side of the kūmara patch, the harvest celebration was opened with karakia (blessing), waiata (song) and a stone from Maketū, recognising its significance as the landing place of kūmara, was passed around the circle to connect everyone present.

Whaea Lisa retold the story of Te kete a rokiroki o Whakaotirangi, and how the precious kūmara slips arrived on the Arawa waka.