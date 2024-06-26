Advertisement
Matariki: Kūmara harvest at Giggles in Te Puke

Lillie is almost dwarfed by a large kūmara.

The children at Giggles Early Learning Centre have been on a journey to learn about the significance of the kūmara to the rohe (district) and in the process have grown 64kg of the root vegetable.

Children – and kaiako (teachers) – have been on a journey and learned about the waka landing at Maketū, bringing kūmara to Aotearoa New Zealand and Makahae Marae, where one of the four establishing sisters was a talented kūmara grower.

To celebrate the centre’s māra kai (food garden) and kūmara, the Giggles’ tamariki (children), whānau, kaiako and community gathered in the garden for a kūmara harvest celebration.

At the northern side of the kūmara patch, the harvest celebration was opened with karakia (blessing), waiata (song) and a stone from Maketū, recognising its significance as the landing place of kūmara, was passed around the circle to connect everyone present.

Whaea Lisa retold the story of Te kete a rokiroki o Whakaotirangi, and how the precious kūmara slips arrived on the Arawa waka.

Whaea Sapphire gave a special karakia for the kūmara. The first fork of soil was turned over and there was the first kūmara to gift back to Atua (God) as thanks for the plentiful harvest.

Haimona with one of the kūmara.
Each turn of the fork revealed more kūmara and everyone took turns harvesting and placing the kūmara in boxes.

There was plenty to be found and once those damaged in the process were put aside to be used as soon as possible, 64kg of kūmara had been harvested. The heaviest single kumara was 3.4kg.

The kūmara will be used for the Giggles Matariki hāngī, wedges for snacks for tamariki on cold days, shared with Giggles whānau and saved for seed for the 2025 growing season.

The harvest celebration was closed with karakia.

R.J. with one of the large kūmara harvested at Giggles Early Learning Centre.
Giggles’ founder and owner Shona Ua-Marsh says the importance of kūmara for the Giggles whānau is deeply rooted in the history of this rohe (area) and whakapapa (genealogy).

“The māra kai was established in 2023 with the assistance of Ngapeke Permaculture, and the support of many local organisations and individuals. The kūmara was planted in November.

“It is loved and tended to daily by the tamariki at Giggles. The kūmara, māra and tamariki have flourished.”

