Rubirose Russell with her mum Miria Pedersen at Maketū Kidettes.

Rubirose Russell of Maketū has already made a start on her chosen career at 14.

Rubirose is one of three Volunteering Services Bay of Plenty’s Volunteer Stars for her volunteer work making artistic resources for the early childhood centre at Maketū. It will come in handy when she qualifies as an ECE teacher in years to come.

Her mum, Miria Pedersen, is an ECE teacher at Maketū Kidettes. She says Rubirose volunteers her artistic skills and time making resources for the tamariki.

“She does everything from building kitset furniture, making poi, crocheting items that go along with stories for mat time to creating awesome centrepieces, like a tree in the middle of our centre out of recyclable supermarket bags for an enchanted forest theme we had.

“She draws beautiful pictures that match our pukapuka [books] for the week.”