Honours night at Maketū Volunteer Fire Brigade

Earlier this month Maketū Volunteer fire Brigade held its honours night.

Jack Brawn was awarded a two year bar, bringing his total years of service to seven, Kelvin Nathan received a two year bar for nine years’ service, Irene Cox a two year bar and clasp for 21 years’ service.

Eric Ashe receive a two year bar and clasp and now has 28 years’ service and chief fire officer Shane Gourlay was presented with a two year bar and clasp for 35 years’ service.

Irene attended the most brigade trainings and Waranga Lidgard attended the most calls.

The firefighter of the year award and the wally award both went to Eric.