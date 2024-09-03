Maketū's Jayda Bramley has had a consistent year competing on the 2024 New Zealand surfing circuit.
She made every final bar one, and finished in the top five of the under-14 girls Surfing New Zealand rankings.
The Te Puke High School student’s passion for competing has had her travel throughout the North Island from the west coast’s Piha Beach to Gisborne, at various spots on the Coromandel coastline, and at Raglan for the New Zealand secondary schools event held at Manu Bay.
Now, Jayda has been selected to represent the Bay of Plenty in Dunedin where she will compete in the National Scholastic Surfing Championships organised by Surfing New Zealand during the second week of October.
Jayda has been surfing since she was 9 and began competing three years later, after joining Mount Maunganui’s Bay Board Riders Club.