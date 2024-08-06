“The last three or four years have seen awesome growth and development in our club in terms of the number of members, the number of lifeguards, the instructors and examiners and just the overall capability as a club. So for us, it just makes life a lot easier when you have all those roles in your club filled.”

The club’s Brad Hopping, 16, won the Bay of Plenty DHL Patrol Support of the Year award.

His positive approach to junior surf sessions and patrol makes a difference, says Mereheni.

“He is knowledgeable, helpful, always club focused and demonstrates mangakitanga, which makes him a valuable member of the Maketū Surf Lifesaving whānau.

“He’s one of our young guards and that’s petty cool [to win] as there is no age limit on that one, so he was against everyone. He was pretty stoked.”

Brad Hopping, pictured with mum Tippany, won the Bay of Plenty DHL Patrol Support of the Year award. Photo / Hamish Collie

Brad will go forward to the New Zealand Surf Lifesaving Awards in September.

Also from Maketū, Mereheni won the Bay of Plenty Junior Surf Contribution of the Year award, and Caroline Trapski won the Bay of Plenty Instructor of the Year award.

Andrew McDowell, from Pukehina Surf Rescue, won Bay of Plenty NZ Lottery Grants Board Volunteer of Year.

During the 2023-24 season, he carried out several roles including surf lifeguard patrol captain, club and building chairman, and search and rescue co-ordinator.

Boyd Harris, Pukehina Surf Rescue sport co-ordinator, said: “Andrew gave his heart and soul to the club, region, and surf lifesaving movement over the 2023-24 season, along with an insane amount of time to ensure all the mahi required to run a club, mentor people, and ensure the new clubroom facilities are completed on time and to budget.

“Pukehina has built a reputation for punching above its size and weight and with the leadership and mentorship Andrew provides for our people, we will navigate our way into managing the new direction of club operations and servicing our local communities on a far greater scale than the last 26 years of existence.”

Club member Jayden Harris won the Top Rookie award.

The Pāpāmoa club members celebrate their wins. Photo / Hamish Collie

Pāpāmoa Surf Lifesaving Club hosted the awards and also scooped a range of awards including Coach of the Year Jack Bullock, Coaches Commitment Award Trelise Chote, Athlete of the Year (Masters Female) Naomi Davoren, Athlete of the Year (U15 Male) Oliver Pepers, Emerging Surf Official of the Year David Cox, Surf Official of the Year Joanne Miller, BOP Paid Lifeguard of the Year Mitch Cowdrey, BOP Patrol Captain of the Year Ryan Hohneck, BOP Examiner of the Year Radleigh Cairns, Volunteer Event Safety Contribution of the Year Shaun Smith, and Regional Distinguished Service Award Ryan Hohneck. Ailsa Cowdrey, Naomi Davoren and Shaun Smith were also awarded regional life membership.

The awards acknowledge the incredible skills, commitment, and effort by surf lifeguards, as well as those who educated others, managed administration, and participated in lifesaving sport throughout the 2023-24 season.

Avan Polo, SLSNZ Eastern regional manager, said: “Surf lifesaving is a team effort and every year we rely on hundreds of people giving up their precious time to protect beachgoers and keep them safe. Because of this, the Awards of Excellence is such an important date on our calendar and this year was no different. It was a fantastic night of celebration and reflection. I want to extend my heartfelt thanks to everyone who was involved and send a big congratulations to all the winners.”

The Bay of Plenty and Coromandel Awards of Excellence brought together surf lifesaving clubs from Hot Water Beach, Tairua, Pauanui, Onemana, Whangamatā, Whiritoa, Waihī Beach, Mount Maunganui, Omanu, Pāpāmoa, Maketū, Pukehina, Whakatāne, and Ōpōtiki.



