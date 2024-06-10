Maketū author Angie Belcher a children’s book awards finalist

Maketū author Angie Belcher with the te reo Maori version of her latest book.

Maketū author Angie Belcher has written 43 books - most for children and young adults.

But for the first time, one of them has been chosen as a finalist in the 2024 New Zealand Book Awards for Children and Young Adults.

The te reo Māori translation of her book Pipi Dance - Te Pīkari Pipi - is in the running for the Wright Family Foundation Te Kura Pounamu Award.

“I’m really excited because this is like the pinnacle of children’s writing in New Zealand,” she says.

“There’s certain things you aspire to and once you’ve been nominated as a finalist, you kind of feel like you’ve arrived.”

The book was illustrated by Lily Uivel and the story translated by Pania Papa (Ngāti Korokī Kahukura, Ngāti Mahuta).

“I’m extremely lucky because it’s the Māori translation that’s got it in the final,” says Angie.

The story was inspired by the sight of people gathering pipi in Maketū Estuary.

It intentionally mimics the rhythm of the actions of the pipi gatherers.

“I like bouncy patterns and you get that rhythm and musical ups and downs and that’s what I’ve got with this [book]. Because it bounces along it works to read it aloud,” she said just before the book’s release.

She recently heard the book read to pupils at Maketū School.

“I can’t understand te reo, but it sounded great. The translator Pania Papa has obviously managed to keep all the rhythm and flow and all the important bits all bouncing and jogging along.

“I think it’s a really skilful translator who can do that and stick with the integrity of the book, so all kudos to her and the illustrator really - it’s been a team thing and I think I’m just a small part of that. I’m thrilled, but I can’t take credit for it all.”

Angie will be flown to Wellington for the awards ceremony.

“The really nice thing is ... you get to meet all the other writers and illustrators that you’ve followed for years but you really never get the chance to hang out with; that’s the prize for me, that I get to be there. There will be some people I’ve met, but the awards are the cream of cream of New Zealand children’s literature.”

The awards shortlist highlights the best books for young readers, with picture books that entertain, junior fiction novels that offer escapism, young adult fiction that doesn’t shy away from the complexity of the teenage experience, non-fiction that expands minds, and beautifully illustrated titles that showcase Aotearoa’s creative talent.

Many of the big names are there, including Joy Cowley, Gavin Bishop, Stacy Gregg, Tessa Duder and Donovan Bixley as well as talented newcomers.

The 175 submissions were reduced to a shortlist of 28 titles only after many hours of debate.

This year’s two expert judging panels - a bilingual English and Māori panel and a separate Te Kura Pounamu panel to judge titles in te reo Māori - were impressed by the calibre of entries.

“There were many titles filled with humour to spark joy and provoke giggles, alongside explorations of big topics of identity, climate change, grief, mental health and history that are relevant to curious younger readers,” says 2024 convener of judges Maia Bennett (Ngāti Kahungunu, Ngāti Whakaue, Ngāti Pikiao, Ngāti Tūwharetoa), who is a public and secondary school librarian in Wānaka.

“The interest and focus on our past perhaps reflects the impact of the Aotearoa New Zealand history curriculum on our publishing community. And we were impressed by how many books were woven through with te reo and aspects of te ao Māori,” Maia says.

Tamariki and rangatahi were involved in the judging process this year in a larger way than ever before.

Kura Kaupapa Māori, primary, intermediate and secondary schools all put their hands up to receive entries in relevant categories, along with judging guidelines and review templates to encourage considered feedback for the judging panel.

The judges found the student feedback invaluable, and Maia believes this is an important aspect of shaping a shortlist that resonates with young readers.

The winners of each of the six main categories - Picture Book, Junior Fiction, Young Adult Fiction, Non-Fiction, Illustration and te reo Māori - take home $8500 and are then in the running to be named the Margaret Mahy Book of the Year, with a further $8500 prize money. In addition, the judges will award a Best First Book prize of $2500 to a previously unpublished author or illustrator.

The ceremony to announce the winners will take place at Pipitea Marae in Wellington on August 14.