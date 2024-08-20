And there’s little reason to go elsewhere for most things.
Te Puke Economic Development Group (EDG) is rejuvenating its Let’s Keep it Local campaign as we move into spring and summer, with a range of initiatives aimed at encouraging locals to stay local when buying goods and services.
Te Puke EDG managing director Mark Boyle says the whole range of business sectors are represented in the wider area that includes Maketū, Paengaroa and Pukehina.
The major economic driver is the kiwifruit industry.
“That sector includes tractors, agricultural and horticultural machinery, and we have rural and ag hort supplies. We have contractors and orchard managers.”
In the area of trades and specialist industries suppliers and service providers “we have panel beaters, electricians, builders, painters, specialist engineers and [businesses providing] water solutions”.
As well as specialist retailers in Te Puke’s high street, there is a significant food and beverage sector.
These are backed by other services such as hair and beauty, groceries and produce and second hand stores.
“We have medical, health and fitness, vets and pets, professional services - doctors, lawyers and accountants - the automotive sector, venue hire, financial services, arts and entertainment, property development, real estate agents, transport operators, accommodation providers, iwi authorities, scrap metal, retirement villages and childcare.
“We’ve got a local government [office], an MP’s office, community and business groups - how’s that for a range of categories?
“If you need to go and get your car fixed, go to one of the local automotive people? If you want to buy groceries, if you want apparel, if you need to get a kitchen made, there’s no reason why you can’t keep it local.”
He points out that international brands like McDonald’s, John Deere and KFC have a presence in Te Puke.
“All this adds up to a whole that, if you compare us to similar-sized towns, we are right up there.”
As well as advertising and leaflets distributed across the district, there will be Let’s Keep It Local branding available to businesses, social media campaigns and videos highlighting individuals and businesses in the local economy.