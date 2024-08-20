“We have growers, post-harvest, science, global marketing and distribution,” he says.

But there are other rural sectors that contribute including avocados, dairy products, sheep and beef and forestry products.

There is also a whole range of businesses related to that rural economy.

“That sector includes tractors, agricultural and horticultural machinery, and we have rural and ag hort supplies. We have contractors and orchard managers.”

In the area of trades and specialist industries suppliers and service providers “we have panel beaters, electricians, builders, painters, specialist engineers and [businesses providing] water solutions”.

Te Puke's main shopping street - Jellicoe St.

As well as specialist retailers in Te Puke’s high street, there is a significant food and beverage sector.

These are backed by other services such as hair and beauty, groceries and produce and second hand stores.

“We have medical, health and fitness, vets and pets, professional services - doctors, lawyers and accountants - the automotive sector, venue hire, financial services, arts and entertainment, property development, real estate agents, transport operators, accommodation providers, iwi authorities, scrap metal, retirement villages and childcare.

“We’ve got a local government [office], an MP’s office, community and business groups - how’s that for a range of categories?

“If you need to go and get your car fixed, go to one of the local automotive people? If you want to buy groceries, if you want apparel, if you need to get a kitchen made, there’s no reason why you can’t keep it local.”

He points out that international brands like McDonald’s, John Deere and KFC have a presence in Te Puke.

“All this adds up to a whole that, if you compare us to similar-sized towns, we are right up there.”

As well as advertising and leaflets distributed across the district, there will be Let’s Keep It Local branding available to businesses, social media campaigns and videos highlighting individuals and businesses in the local economy.

Mark says while, typically, things can be slow during winter, there is no need for that to continue into spring and summer, especially if people support local businesses.

“This isn’t just about retail - it’s across every product and service.”