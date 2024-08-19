Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Bay of Plenty Times / Te Puke Times

Laura Rae sworn in as Maketū-Te Puke councillor

Te Puke Times
2 mins to read
Laura Rae has been sworn in as the new Maketū-Te Puke Ward councillor.

Laura Rae has been sworn in as the new Maketū-Te Puke Ward councillor.

Laura Rae has officially taken her seat as a Western Bay of Plenty District councillor.

Officially sworn in as the new Maketū-Te Puke Ward councillor at this month’s full council meeting, Laura (Ngati Whakaue) was accompanied by whānau and friends as she was welcomed into the role with a pōwhiri.

Previously chair of the Maketū Community Board, Laura says, as a young Māori wāhine, she brings diversity to the council table.

“I saw the need for equity and I wanted to make a difference because I really do care about both people and place. I felt that this was the best way forward on my journey, having started at the community board level.

“I am absolutely honoured to have taken up this role, and I just want to thank everybody who took the time to vote for me.”

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

A climate change co-ordinator for Te Rūnunga O Ngāti Whakaue ki Maketū, Laura grew up in Maketū and is focused on bettering the place she calls home.

“I’m going to be spending a lot of time listening, to try to achieve better outcomes for everyone. We want to bring the people along with us and have a better place for our mokopuna, our tamariki, our kaumātua and everybody as a whole.”

A byelection was called for the Maketū-Te Puke Ward seat after the sudden death of councillor Richard Crawford in March. Laura was elected to the role after receiving 1574 votes, ahead of Bernard Holmes (666) and Anthony Te Uruhi Wihapi (503).

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Te Puke Times

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Te Puke Times