Officially sworn in as the new Maketū-Te Puke Ward councillor at this month’s full council meeting, Laura (Ngati Whakaue) was accompanied by whānau and friends as she was welcomed into the role with a pōwhiri.

Previously chair of the Maketū Community Board, Laura says, as a young Māori wāhine, she brings diversity to the council table.

“I saw the need for equity and I wanted to make a difference because I really do care about both people and place. I felt that this was the best way forward on my journey, having started at the community board level.

“I am absolutely honoured to have taken up this role, and I just want to thank everybody who took the time to vote for me.”