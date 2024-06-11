Latest from Te Puke Volunteer Fire Brigade

Te Puke Volunteer Fire Brigade has averaged one call a day over the past fortnight.

Emergency calls as at June 10: 135

Congratulations to our former chief fire officer Glenn Williams on being awarded the King’s Service Medal (KSM) for service to Fire and Emergency NZ and the community. He also has 42 years voluntary brigade service plus eight with UFBA and has also been a JP for the last few years. Well deserved.

There were 14 calls in the last fortnight including six on June 2, the first at 1.27am and the last at about 5.30pm.

Five were false alarms and there was one medical and two motor vehicle crashes with no extrication required.

A vegetation fire and a house fire at Minden in Tauranga required our tanker, with one of our trucks being dispatched in a cover move to Tauranga as all their trucks were committed at the house fire.

There was also a call prompted by the smell of gas at the Baptist Church on Malyon Street resulting in an evacuation, but it was not possible to locate the source.

We had a call to a chimney fire on Rangiuru Road which was fortunately out on arrival and one call to a power pole down on Cameron Rd, but no action was required as the vehicle involved had left the scene.

