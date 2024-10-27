Panelists (left to right) John Palmer, Hendrick Pieters and Paul Heywood alongside MC Colin Bond in the background. Photo / Jamie Troughton/Dscribe Media.

Over 400 of New Zealand’s stalwart kiwifruit growers gathered in Mount Maunganui last week for a celebration to recognise three major milestones in the industry’s history.

This year marks the 25th anniversary of the Kiwifruit Industry Restructuring Act, which paved the way for Zespri’s global success, the 30th anniversary of New Zealand Kiwifruit Growers Inc (NZKGI) and 35 years since the establishment of the Single Desk structure, a critical component of the industry’s success.

The celebration attracted not only growers but also several notable dignitaries, including Labour MP Jo Luxton, Western Bay of Plenty mayor James Denyer, deputy mayor John Scrimgeour and Tauranga mayor Mahe Drysdale.

In his keynote speech, NZKGI chairman Mark Mayston delivered a powerful message about unity and collective effort.

He emphasised that New Zealand’s kiwifruit industry is proudly grower-owned, and it was their decision to prioritise the greater good over self-interest that birthed the revolutionary Single Desk.