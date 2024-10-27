Advertisement
Kiwifruit industry marks 25 years of Zespri success and 30 years of NZKGI

Panelists (left to right) John Palmer, Hendrick Pieters and Paul Heywood alongside MC Colin Bond in the background. Photo / Jamie Troughton/Dscribe Media.

Over 400 of New Zealand’s stalwart kiwifruit growers gathered in Mount Maunganui last week for a celebration to recognise three major milestones in the industry’s history.

This year marks the 25th anniversary of the Kiwifruit Industry Restructuring Act, which paved the way for Zespri’s global success, the 30th anniversary of New Zealand Kiwifruit Growers Inc (NZKGI) and 35 years since the establishment of the Single Desk structure, a critical component of the industry’s success.

The celebration attracted not only growers but also several notable dignitaries, including Labour MP Jo Luxton, Western Bay of Plenty mayor James Denyer, deputy mayor John Scrimgeour and Tauranga mayor Mahe Drysdale.

In his keynote speech, NZKGI chairman Mark Mayston delivered a powerful message about unity and collective effort.

He emphasised that New Zealand’s kiwifruit industry is proudly grower-owned, and it was their decision to prioritise the greater good over self-interest that birthed the revolutionary Single Desk.

NZKGI chairman Mark Mayston and Labour MP Jo Luxton. Photo / Jamie Troughton/Dscribe Media.
“Growers must stay united,” he said. “If we let selfish interests take over, we risk diluting the value of our industry and the future of generations to come.”

The Single Desk regulations created the Kiwifruit Marketing Board with the authority to buy all kiwifruit for export.

This pivotal change set the stage for the creation of Zespri 10 years later, marking 25 years of global operations.

A panel discussion at the event featuring three pioneering growers — Paul Heywood, John Palmer and Hendrick Pieters — delved into critical moments in the industry’s development such as the financial challenges following the over pricing of kiwifruit in 1992 and 1993, which ultimately led to the formation of NZKGI 30 years ago.

The panel’s moderator, NZKGI CEO Colin Bond highlighted the significance of the lessons learned from the struggles of the past that were shared by the panel.

“It was a great opportunity to have the members of the panel talk with us and the insights they shared were invaluable. Kiwifruit is a cyclical industry, and there’s much we can learn from the past to prepare for the future.”

Looking ahead, the 2025 kiwifruit season is expected to deliver another record-breaking crop, with hopes of surpassing the 200 million tray mark in exports for the first time. In 2024, over 190 million trays will be exported, continuing the industry’s upward trajectory.


