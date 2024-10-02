Work on the mural at Te Puke Cricket Club is under way.

A group of young people are making the most of the holidays, sprucing up Te Puke’s cricket club with a colourful mural.

Kalib Wallace, from 247 Health and Fitness, mentors rangatahi in the Te Puke area at his gym, bringing them together to paint murals. He’s completed several large murals around the town already and was keen to work on this project for the Cricket Club.

The club wanted its clubrooms painted earlier this year, and it was one of the entries in the Western Bay of Plenty District Council’s Win a Working Bee competition. While it didn’t win, Volunteering Services decided to see if it could connect all the groups together and get the clubrooms painted with a mural added.

It’s been a joint effort between Kalib, Volunteering Services, the cricket club, COLAB, Ngā Kākano, Te Puke’s Mayoral Task Force for Jobs, Health and Wellness Centre Poutiri, the District Council and Mike Hauraki, a tutor in horticulture at Fruition, have all had input.

It’s the third mural the young people have worked on together, Mike says, and they also do a 12-week programme in personal training with Kalib — who is also the artist — at the gym.