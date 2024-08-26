Students from Te Matai – Te Kura ā Iwi o Tapuika and Te Puke High School visited Makahae Marae last week to learn more about the new waka.

A project aimed at fostering kaitiakitanga (guardianship) using waka-building as its focus took another step at Makahae Marae last week.

The programme will also see the first new waka launched on the Kaituna River for 100 years next Friday.

Ngā Niao o te Kaituna is a legacy initiative, with waka-building a key tool to engage rangatahi (youth) with local waterways through mātauranga Māori practices.

Last Friday, pupils from Te Matai – Te Kura ā Iwi o Tapuika and students from Te Puke High School visited the marae to learn about the importance of waterways, the connection between Māori people and their awa (river), the significance of moana and kai moana and the hydrological cycle.

They also learned about the processes behind the construction of a waka, waka chants and protocols and saw the new waka under construction. Honed from totara, it is nearing completion after being worked on for five months