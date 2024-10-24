Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Bay of Plenty Times / Te Puke Times

Join Breakfast with the Gulls to see New Zealand dotterels and more at Maketū Spit

By
Te Puke Times·
2 mins to read
Mows' punt will ferry people across the Maketū estuary to the spit.

Mows' punt will ferry people across the Maketū estuary to the spit.

Maketū Spit is a breeding site for New Zealand dotterels (tuturiwhatu), variable oystercatchers (torea), red-billed and the at-risk black-billed gulls (tarapuka) and white-fronted terns (tara).

Native shore skinks and numerous invertebrates also call the spit home.

People are only visitors, but making visiting easy, the Maketū Ongatoro Wetland Society (Mows) is providing an opportunity to go and have a look at the nesting site on Saturday.

Breakfast with the Gulls has become an annual event featuring trips across the estuary entrance to the spit in the society’s punt, a chance to see the colony, and also enjoy breakfast.

Mows operations manager Awhina Awhimate says bird numbers are looking good.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

“The last survey, I counted around 2800 gulls. Now there are more like 3500 but surveys this week should confirm those numbers,” she says.

Among them were 10 black-billed gulls, numbers of which have been in decline, and 14 New Zealand dotterels.

She says there is some concern at spur-winged plovers making the spit home, with 19 seen in the last survey.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

“They pose a huge risk to dotterel chicks as they will prey on them if given half the chance.”

The event aims to raise awareness of the plight of several at-risk species and the work Mows does to protect the unique coastal duneland at Maketū Spit.

In 2008, Mows started trapping predators to protect New Zealand dotterels from pest animals, and has continued to maintain the dune system by removing weeds and monitoring the numbers of native species. Slowly, the numbers of breeding birds have grown.

Breakfast with the Gulls offers the chance to view them from their side of the estuary.

Mows guides will lead people on a short walk along the beach to see the nesting birds and will share their knowledge of the area and the native species it is home to.

With the help of the Maketū Surf Lifesaving Club, inflatable rescue boats will be available to escort you to and from the Spit.

A barbecue breakfast will be available during the morning, thanks to Maketū Rotary. Predator Free Bay of Plenty will have free rat traps to give away during the morning. The Maketū Surf Lifesaving Club will also be supporting the event.

The event will run from 8am-10.30am, with the last boat rides leaving at 9.45am.

Save

Latest from Te Puke Times

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Te Puke Times