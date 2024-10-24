“The last survey, I counted around 2800 gulls. Now there are more like 3500 but surveys this week should confirm those numbers,” she says.

Among them were 10 black-billed gulls, numbers of which have been in decline, and 14 New Zealand dotterels.

She says there is some concern at spur-winged plovers making the spit home, with 19 seen in the last survey.

“They pose a huge risk to dotterel chicks as they will prey on them if given half the chance.”

The event aims to raise awareness of the plight of several at-risk species and the work Mows does to protect the unique coastal duneland at Maketū Spit.

In 2008, Mows started trapping predators to protect New Zealand dotterels from pest animals, and has continued to maintain the dune system by removing weeds and monitoring the numbers of native species. Slowly, the numbers of breeding birds have grown.

Breakfast with the Gulls offers the chance to view them from their side of the estuary.

Mows guides will lead people on a short walk along the beach to see the nesting birds and will share their knowledge of the area and the native species it is home to.

With the help of the Maketū Surf Lifesaving Club, inflatable rescue boats will be available to escort you to and from the Spit.

A barbecue breakfast will be available during the morning, thanks to Maketū Rotary. Predator Free Bay of Plenty will have free rat traps to give away during the morning. The Maketū Surf Lifesaving Club will also be supporting the event.

The event will run from 8am-10.30am, with the last boat rides leaving at 9.45am.