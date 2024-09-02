Advertisement
Ideas sought for new playground at Conway Rd Reserve, Paengaroa

Te Puke Times
2 mins to read
Ideas are being sought for a new playground in Paengaroa

Paengaroa is getting a new playground, in the heart of the village, which children will be able to access without having to cross the state highway.

The $180,000 playground will be built at Conway Rd Reserve, which is on the same side of the state highway as the school.

Until 2019 the reserve was used for horse grazing, but the Paengaroa community has worked hard to convert the area for its intended purpose as a community reserve. At the time, there was no recreational land on the housing side of State Highway 36, and they were worried about children crossing the highway to access Paengaroa Domain.

The playground is the next stage in transforming Conway Rd Reserve into a vibrant community space where children can play, families can gather, and memories can be made.

“Playgrounds are more than just places for children to play; they are vital community spaces where people come together. Children are inspired to learn and grow, friendships are formed, and community spirit is strengthened,” says Western Bay of Plenty District Council reserves and facilities asset manager Janine Field.

“We’re eager to gather feedback from our community to ensure the new playground at Conway Rd Reserve reflects the needs and aspirations of the people who will use it the most, including what play equipment and features they’d like to see, so the playground becomes a space everyone can enjoy.”

The community’s feedback will help shape a space that is not only fun and engaging for young people but also a place where the entire community can connect and thrive.

“Conway Reserve is a special place for our community, and we’re proud to be developing it further with this new playground,” says Janine.

“We acknowledge the hard work and dedication of those who fought to create this green space, and we want to honour their vision by creating a playground that meets the needs of our community.

“We encourage everyone in the community to join in the kōrero and share their thoughts. Feedback is crucial in helping us create a playground that our tamariki will love and a space where our community can continue to come together.”

For more information and to provide your feedback visit: haveyoursay.westernbay.govt.nz/conway_reserve or call into Te Puke Library and Service Centre or the council offices at Barkes Corner.

Feedback closes at 5pm on September 23.


