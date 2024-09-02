Ideas are being sought for a new playground in Paengaroa

Paengaroa is getting a new playground, in the heart of the village, which children will be able to access without having to cross the state highway.

The $180,000 playground will be built at Conway Rd Reserve, which is on the same side of the state highway as the school.

Until 2019 the reserve was used for horse grazing, but the Paengaroa community has worked hard to convert the area for its intended purpose as a community reserve. At the time, there was no recreational land on the housing side of State Highway 36, and they were worried about children crossing the highway to access Paengaroa Domain.

The playground is the next stage in transforming Conway Rd Reserve into a vibrant community space where children can play, families can gather, and memories can be made.

“Playgrounds are more than just places for children to play; they are vital community spaces where people come together. Children are inspired to learn and grow, friendships are formed, and community spirit is strengthened,” says Western Bay of Plenty District Council reserves and facilities asset manager Janine Field.