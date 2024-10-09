In 2019, then Te Puke Community Board chairman Peter Miller used the pages of Te Puke Times to try to drum up ideas for the future of the space.

Then in 2021, Te Puke Florist owner Murray Howell and Lisa Rowe from My Pharmacy spoke to the community board about the area.

Murray suggested planting and a sculpture incorporating some of the district’s stories, its people and the importance of the kiwifruit industry.

The plaza area has been criticised as not very attractive.

Lisa said she thought it would be possible to repurpose the seating and soften the area with planting.

Now, a concept design for the area has been agreed.

After working with landscape architect Nichola Vague and narrowing down the various options, the community board rubber-stamped a concept design for the area at its last meeting late in September.

The plans incorporate additional seating, nīkau palms, sculptural lighting poles and low-level native plantings.

The concept plans will now be worked up into detailed drawings.

With the area’s position at the Jellicoe St end of the Heritage walkway, the area has been christened the Heritage Plaza.

Board chairwoman Kassie Ellis told Te Puke Times after the meeting the thinking behind the design is to make the area more user-friendly.

“We wanted to use both timber and native plants to give it an all-round feel and be aesthetically pleasing to the public.

Te Puke Heritage Plaza landscape plan has been created by Nichola Vague Landscape Architect.

“Since that space has been there, nobody has utilised it in the way it should have been.”

The free Wi-Fi that available in Jubilee Park will be extended to the plaza, adding to its attraction.

“We’ve had organisations and businesses in the community ... wanting to do something in that space, and asking why we aren’t having something in there to make people want to come and sit there and enjoy it.”

She hopes the work will be done in around six months and once finished it will be an attractive space for people to sit and meet or hold small events such as fundraisers, concerts or set up food stalls.

Te Puke Economic Development Group managing director Mark Boyle, who has also advocated for a refurbishment, was happy a concept plan had been agreed.

“It is pleasing to see that this area will finally be made to work as a community space,” he said.

“Moving forward, it is critical that gardens are maintained, seats and pathways are clean and landlords, retailers and the council are dedicated to presenting the Te Puke town centre as a vibrant, appealing and welcoming business town.”

Murray also approved of the general concept of the design.

“I like the structure and the planting and the structure of the nīkau palms - very Kiwi. I think it’s nice to have the seating there and I like the contour, the shape.”

He does wonder if there will be enough shade in summer and whether an additional nīkau palm or structure in the western end of the plaza might give more balance.