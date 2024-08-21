Te Puke Daffodil Day co-ordinator Maria Moore.

Next Friday is Daffodil Day and the local co-ordinator has put out a plea for volunteers.

Maria Moore is wanting people to help with collection tables in Te Puke and is hoping as many people as possible can give a little bit of their time to help out.

For those who might not be able to help on the day, but want to donate, Maria has bunches of fresh daffodils for sale at $10 each.

Daffodil Day is the Cancer Society’s major fundraiser and the largest event in the charity’s calendar.

Maria can be contacted on 027 507 7771.