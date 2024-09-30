Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Bay of Plenty Times / Te Puke Times

Halloween: Te Puke Treat Trail to feature masquerade theme and mask-making challenge

By
Te Puke Times·
2 mins to read
The Te Puke Treat Trail later this month has a masquerade theme - and the school holidays offer a great opportunity to get creating.

The Te Puke Treat Trail later this month has a masquerade theme - and the school holidays offer a great opportunity to get creating.

Youngsters are being challenged to create eye-catching masks during the school holidays before the Te Puke Treat Trail on October 31.

The popular treat trail always brings out some stunning Halloween outfits and this year organisers have added a masquerade theme to offer even greater scope.

Epic Te Puke is behind the trail, and marketing manager Rebecca Larsen says special prizes are being offered for the best homemade masks or theatrical make-up at the event.

“There are so many cool ideas online for making Halloween masks, but there’s no theme around what the mask could be — it could be anything,” she says.

A masquerade parade will be part of the celebrations.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

“We can’t wait to see what they come up with.”

This year the treat trail, which takes in much of the CBD, will be accompanied by a night market in Te Puke Memorial Hall and food trucks.

As in the past, the hall will be decorated with a Halloween theme.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

“One of the side rooms is going to have some stall holders and there will be a food alley down the side of the hall,” says Rebecca.

The trail will run from 3pm until 5pm and the market is on until 6pm.

Save

Latest from Te Puke Times

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Te Puke Times