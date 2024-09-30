The Te Puke Treat Trail later this month has a masquerade theme - and the school holidays offer a great opportunity to get creating.

Youngsters are being challenged to create eye-catching masks during the school holidays before the Te Puke Treat Trail on October 31.

The popular treat trail always brings out some stunning Halloween outfits and this year organisers have added a masquerade theme to offer even greater scope.

Epic Te Puke is behind the trail, and marketing manager Rebecca Larsen says special prizes are being offered for the best homemade masks or theatrical make-up at the event.

“There are so many cool ideas online for making Halloween masks, but there’s no theme around what the mask could be — it could be anything,” she says.

A masquerade parade will be part of the celebrations.