“The company that makes [the truck] started this as a way of celebrating their truck. It’s like a mini Chelsea Flower Show on the back of trucks. We don’t have a standard truck like that in New Zealand, so we’ve just gone with wheels,” she says.

Te Puke Landscape Supplies owner Mike Littlejohn has also come on board.

Karen Summerhays is organising Garden on Wheels in Te Puke

When he heard about the idea, he decided to do what he could to make it work, “plus obviously, part of my business is in gardening”.

“One of the things I like about it is, anybody can give it a go, anybody from a child right through to the corporate businesses. Plus, it brings people together who probably would never have thought about doing that. The options are open - and I think it’s generally a great thing for everybody.”

Entries don’t have to be mobile, but must have wheels. Those that can be pushed or ridden will be able to take part in a parade.

“The idea is that you can look around your back yard and find something or put something together, so it’s reasonably accessible for most people to have a go,” says Karen.

“And with the school holidays coming up, it’s a perfect time for kids to work on some ideas,” says Mike.

The garden can be temporary, and can incorporate seating, action scenes, garden art or water features

Karen says she realised there was no event celebrating the area’s landscapers, florists, nurseries, garden designers or architects, and she hopes winning proves to be something to aspire to.

Categories include small (toys, trikes, small trolleys), medium, (car boots, wheelbarrows, large trolleys), large (trailers, small trucks, backs of utes), and there are categories for community groups and professionals. There will also be a people’s choice award and a best in show prize.

Entry is free for all categories except the one for professionals.

“We are ripe for starting something, so we are planting a seed.”

Queen St between Oxford St and Boucher Ave will be closed off for the event on November 17 from 10am-3.30pm

Visit the Gardens on Wheels Facebook page for more information and entry forms, or send an email to gowtepuke@gmail.com

Gardens on Wheels is part of the 2024 Bay of Plenty Garden & Art Festival garden trail.

Google Kei-Truck Garden Contest for inspiration.