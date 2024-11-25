Harbour and river bar crossings are some of the most dangerous for Kiwi boaties.
Coastguard volunteers attend multiple incidents, including fatalities, every year.
Alongside New Zealand Sport Fishing Council and local fishing and boating clubs, the organisation is setting out to lower the rate with a nationwide Bar Awareness Seminar Roadshow that will call in at Maketū at the end of the month.
The free bar awareness seminars are designed to equip boaties with the skills, knowledge and confidence to make good decisions about whether to cross a bar. The seminars cover critical topics, including understanding bar-specific hazards, assessing the impact of weather and tides, and implementing emergency procedures if trouble occurs.
To further support boaties from diverse communities, there is also a bar awareness education video with subtitles in seven languages: te reo Māori, Chinese, Samoan, Tongan, Cook Island Māori, Fijian, and Thai.