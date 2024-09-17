Former Te Puke fire chief Glenn Williams presented with KSM

Former Te Puke fire chief Glenn Williams receiving his King’s Service Medal from Governor-General Dame Cindy Kiro. Photo / Doug Mountain

Former Te Puke fire chief Glenn Williams was one of eight Fire and Emergency New Zealand volunteers and staff to be presented with their royal honours last week.

The honours were presented by Governor-General Dame Cindy Kiro at Government House in Wellington.

Glenn, a JP, was presented with the King’s Service Medal for services to Fire and Emergency New Zealand and the community.

Glenn retired as chief fire officer of Te Puke Volunteer Fire Brigade at the end of August last year, and is a life member of the brigade. He started with the Te Puke brigade in 1993 and became chief fire officer in 2006.

He had previously served with the Mount Maunganui Volunteer Fire Brigade.