Former Te Puke fire chief Glenn Williams presented with KSM

He provided insight from the volunteer perspective as an integration adviser for the transition from the New Zealand Fire Service to Fire and Emergency New Zealand from 2018 to 2020 and was appointed to the Safety Health and Wellbeing Project Team during the transition.
He became a director of the United Fire Brigades Association (UFBA) in 2011, held several leadership roles, was appointed president in 2018 and made a life member in 2019.
His attendance at Te Puke Brigade callouts and training musters remained high, despite his additional commitments to UFBA and Fire and Emergency.
He was a member of the New Zealand Fire Service Regional Operating Committee from 2006 to 2013.
Outside the fire service, he was a Leukaemia and Blood Cancer New Zealand trustee from 2016 to 2019, contributing to strategic decision making and fundraising.
He also led a committee to fundraise $50,000 for Te Puke High School in 2009.
Fire and Emergency Board chairwoman Rebecca Keoghan said the eight recipients have dedicated years of their time to supporting their communities to become stronger, safer, and more resilient through their roles as volunteers for Fire and Emergency, and through their other community contributions.
“It is wonderful to see their efforts recognised today. On behalf of Fire and Emergency and the people of Aotearoa New Zealand, we wish to thank you for your outstanding service - your communities are richer for your work.”