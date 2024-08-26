Player of the day went to Joel Klein Ovink.

Te Puke’s first team have one more game to play, also against Hamilton Wanderers, with a date to be set.

Miller Bowl

Te Puke’s Reserves played Pāpāmoa NOBs at home for a spot in the semifinal of the Miller Bowl, but fell to a 4-2 defeat.

The Black and Whites started solidly with Robby Noal giving the home side an early lead, but Pāpāmoa fired up and managed to equalise and then take the lead with goals in the 17th and 34th minutes. Noal stepped up again to make it 2-2 at halftime.

Te Puke had their fair share of chances with a couple of shots coming off the post, but unfortunately, the away team took their chances with a goal in the 65th and 82nd minutes securing the match and spot in the semifinals.

Te Puke Reserves play their final game on Saturday against top-of-the-table Waipuna at Litt Park — kickoff at 12.30pm.

Women’s team

Te Puke Women travelled to Waiariki, returning empty-handed after a 2-0 loss.

A competitive first half had some good back-and-forth football, with both teams having their fair share of chances. However, solid defences on both sides kept it 0-0 until the half.

In the second half, it was Waiariki who managed to break the deadlock after 11 minutes and this seemed to sway the momentum as the home team kept pushing hard, securing another goal with 15 minutes left.

Te Puke dug deep, but were unable to get on the scoreboard. Despite the result, with one game to go, Te Puke’s women’s side have secured second place in the WaiBOP Women’s Bay 1 league with a game to go. That game is against Te Puke’s second women’s side, Wahine Toa, at Litt Park on Sunday, kickoff 12.30pm.



