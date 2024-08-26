Te Puke Utd’s first team played at home against Hamilton Wanderers, coming away with a 6-0 win.
A dominant display started off with some good passages of play, but the front line struggled to find the net. The breakthrough happened as a cross was deflected in for an own goal, and this was quickly followed by Joel Klein Ovink making it two before the break.
The second half started in similar fashion to the first. The defence kept out any pressure, allowing the forwards to attack, and with 30 minutes to go, Te Puke started cutting the Hamilton defence in half as substitute Jeevan Singh found the net with his first touch followed by Klein Ovink getting his second. Substitute Ronan Wotten made it five with Ben Day capitalising on a backline error to make it six.
The win means Te Puke are safe in fourth place in WaiBOP League One.