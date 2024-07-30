With 20 to go Te Puke settled in to see out the rest of the game.

Te Puke play Northern United at home on Saturday, kickoff, 3pm.

Reserves

The reserves travelled to Plains Rangers, securing a point with a goalless draw.

The reserves had a good start creating a few chances but were unable to find the back of the net, but at the same time, Te Puke’s defence kept solid, giving Plains Rangers little opportunity to get in front.

The second half was much the same, with Te Puke playing good football, but being unable to take the lead, only managing to find the woodwork a couple of times.

Te Puke Reserves play Taupō Lakers at home on Saturday, kickoff 12.30pm.

Women’s Team

Te Puke’s women’s team travelled to Whakatāne and came from two down to draw 2-2.

A competitive first half saw both teams battling for the first goal but were cut short as the backlines were in good formation keeping tight and giving away little. A few opportunities went wide or were kept out by a good display by the goalkeepers and the half ended 0-0.

Whakatāne came out firing after the break and went two up within eight minutes, but a determined Te Puke kept battling it out, tiring the Whakatāne defence with Chynna Davie finding the breakthrough 76 minutes in and, with four minutes left, repeating the dose to bring it back to 2-2.

Te Puke Women play Waiariki FC at home on Sunday, kickoff 12.30pm.

Wahine Toa

Wahine Toa faced Ōtūmoetai at home, losing 2-1

A slow start for Wahine Toa saw them go 2-0 down in the first 20 but, as they got into the game, they managed to hold out any further Ōtūmoetai attacks and turn it into their own chances which paid off as Natalie Martins scored on 30 minutes. A few more chances came, but the score remained unchanged.

The second half was a good end to end battle between the teams with the away team trying to secure the win and Wahine Toa going hard for the equaliser but some good defensive efforts and goal keeping kept both teams scoreless in the second half.

Wahine Toa play Pāpāmoa Icons away on Sunday, kickoff noon.



