Football: Te Puke snatch win at the death





Reserves

The reserves made a trip to Ngongotahā Lakes, losing 3-0.

A strong start saw the reserves neck and neck with the home team with chances coming both ways. A few good saves stopped Te Puke taking the lead and a good defensive performance kept it even until Ngongotahā managed to find a gap, take the lead with a second coming soon after to make it 2-0 at halftime.

Te Puke fought hard to get back into the game, but the home team stayed strong, keeping any promising attack out and with 20 minutes to go they found the net for the third time.

Player of the day: Daniel Lagerwaard. The reserves play at home against Ōmokoroa on Saturday, kick-off 2.30pm.

Ben Day gets his head to the ball.

Women’s Team

Te Puke women fell to their first defeat of the season, away to Tauranga City losing 2-1.

Both teams came out strongly looking for the win with some back-and-forth play but solid defensive efforts kept it 0-0 until halftime.

Te Puke took an early lead through a well-taken penalty by Sammi Parish but then seemed to drop a gear as Tauranga City stepped up with the hosts managing to even the scores. The winner came with 20 minutes to go. The Black and Whites looked to equalise, but didn’t manage to find it.

Player of the day: Sarah Earle. Te Puke Women play at home against Pāpāmoa on Sunday, kick-off 12.30pm.

Wāhine Toa

Wāhine Toa took on Waiariki at home, getting a point with a 1-1 draw.

The home side made a confident start to the game, with the players working together well, and managed to create many attacking plays and matched Waiariki’s defensive performance, but no goals were scored in the first half.

Wāhine Toa took an early lead after the break and, despite trying their best to double the lead were caught out with a quick attack by the away team.

Joint players of the day: Ally Kerrigan and Megan Warn. Wāhine Toa play away against the Lakes at 11am on Sunday.



