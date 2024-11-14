“The school has demonstrated initiatives such as including a Kiwi Can stall at their annual gala, which hosts 10,000 people a year. This is a small example of the amazing mahi the school does to strengthen the local team’s connection with whanau and the community.”

Henare accepted the award on behalf of the school.

“Fairhaven School embodies the full potential of what Kiwi Can can achieve, not only within the Kiwi Can programme we deliver and the powerful values that we teach, but also the connections throughout the staff and wider community of Te Puke. It truly feels like a whānau.”

He said the programme was supported wholeheartedly by the school whānau and the community.

“This means the hauora and well-being of all our tamariki is empowered.

“We celebrate everyone, all the many cultures and beliefs within our kura, and strive for kotahitanga [togetherness]. Kotahitanga is the manawa or heart of Fairhaven school.”

Fairhaven School Kiwi Can leader Atutahi Henare speaking at the Graeme Dingle Foundation National Awards of Excellence.

He said Kiwi Can was ingrained into the DNA of the school community and it was natural for the programmes values to be embodied into the school as they aligned with the school’s values.

He said the school was an example of aroha and kindness where people respect others, work together and everyone is valued and can achieve.

“The school is a microcosm of Te Puke at its greatest. That is why Gemma and I are extremely grateful to be part of the Fairhaven whānau, walking side by side with everyone, young and old, into a better future.”

Kiwi Can, supports over 22,000 tamariki a week working in partnership with 102 schools.

The Foundation’s youth development programmes — Kiwi Can, Stars, Career Navigator, and Project K — each played a pivotal role in the success stories celebrated, highlighting the diverse ways the Foundation equips young people with the skills and resilience needed to thrive.

Discussing the event, Foundation chief executive Jo Malcolm-Black said: “Change isn’t linear and it doesn’t follow a schedule set by others”.

“This event is a powerful reminder of what is possible when we give young people the tools and opportunities to realise their potential. Tamariki and rangatahi are the changemakers of tomorrow, and their journeys inspire us all to continue working towards a brighter future. The role of supporters is to give rangatahi the biggest shout-out we can, in whatever way we can.”