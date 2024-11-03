Advertisement
Fairhaven School gala: Fireworks, food and fun to raise funds for new van

Te Puke Times·
2 mins to read
Pupils and members of the Fairhaven Fireworks Association are ready for this year’s fireworks gala, a fundraiser to pay off the school’s new van.

A spectacular fireworks display is only one part of Fairhaven School’s annual gala.

It might be the big drawcard, but there is plenty to enjoy before the touchpaper is lit at the end of the evening.

The gala is a major fundraiser for the school and is organised by the Fairhaven Fireworks Association.

Chairwoman Monique Smith says while there are no major changes to the event, there have been a few things added and some others changed up a bit.

There will be two new games – hook a duck and hole in one – and nine quick-fire raffles.

There will also be a range of food options including food trucks and a hāngī, cake stall, lucky dip, hair braiding, rides, a monster raffle and performances by students.

A live band was introduced a few years ago and this year the music will be provided by 40 Watts.

Funds raised by this year’s event will be used to pay off a new van that the school has just received.

The majority of raffle prizes have come from Carter’s Tyres with other sponsors Mitre 10, Poutiri Wellness and Stratum Consultants also helping out.

The principal sponsor of many years, Think Water Bay of Plenty, is once again on board.

Monique says the school and the fireworks association appreciate the support at a time when things are tough for many businesses.

Gates to the gala, held at the school, open at 5pm and the fireworks will be set off about 8.30pm.

Entry is $6 for adults and $4 for children.

