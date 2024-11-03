Pupils and members of the Fairhaven Fireworks Association are ready for this year’s fireworks gala, a fundraiser to pay off the school’s new van.

A spectacular fireworks display is only one part of Fairhaven School’s annual gala.

It might be the big drawcard, but there is plenty to enjoy before the touchpaper is lit at the end of the evening.

The gala is a major fundraiser for the school and is organised by the Fairhaven Fireworks Association.

Chairwoman Monique Smith says while there are no major changes to the event, there have been a few things added and some others changed up a bit.

There will be two new games – hook a duck and hole in one – and nine quick-fire raffles.