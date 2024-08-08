Karen Summerhays, with Tui Atkinson, is wanting to gauge the interest in an environment-focused group for Te Puke.

Six years after Te Puke Environment Forum was wound up, moves are being made to create a new environment-focused group for the town.

The forum’s former chairwoman, Karen Summerhays, along with Tui Atkinson, has called a public meeting for next week.

“The idea is that we try to test the water to see if there are people out there who have got interest in the environment who would like to come along to a public meeting.”

She says while environmental groups and care groups are looking after areas around Te Puke, no one is keeping an eye on what is happening in the town.

“We’ve got no one looking at things like cleaner production - the impact industries have and what impact any future industries might have - and we’ve got litter and fly-tipping issues.”