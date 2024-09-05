DORA - digital on-road access - mobile learning centre is on its way to Te Puke, Maketū and Katikati.
DORA is coming to the Western Bay to help people explore the latest in health platforms.
Like much in today’s world, the internet is part and parcel of our relationship with our GP.
Many medical practitioners in New Zealand now offer an online health app to their patients, with many using the popular Manage My Health, myindici 2.0, Health365 or The Doctors platforms.
These apps give patients access to their health records such as blood test results and enable them to order repeat prescriptions as well as book appointments with their GPs.
From September 16, DORA (digital on-road access) Te Waka Matihiko Hauora, a mobile learning centre, will be in Te Puke, Maketū and Katikati, helping people join the growing numbers who are benefiting from having online access to their health records.
Online health services are available to anyone with a smartphone, tablet or computer and internet connection.
DORA’s visit is being supported by the Digital Inclusion Alliance Aotearoa, Western Bay of Plenty District Libraries, Poutiri Wellness Centre, Tū Mai Digital, Te Rūnanga O Ngāi Tamawhariua, Maketū Health and Social Services and the Katikati Community Centre.
Staff from the libraries and Tū Mai Digital will be providing the training on DORA.
No booking is needed, just drop in and the team will give you whatever help you need in using your digital devices and accessing your online health records.
It is up to individual medical practices to determine the scope of services that they provide, so while the trainers on DORA explain what is possible, everyone is encouraged to check what their own GP offers when they sign up.
The Operations Director for the Digital Inclusion Alliance, Laurence Zwimpfer, says how pleased he is to have the support of staff from Te Puke and Katikati libraries, Tū Mai Digital from Poutiri Wellness Centre and other local community organisations.
“We understand how important it is for everyone to have ongoing help with their digital technologies whenever they need it. So, for those who miss DORA’s brief visit, it is good to know that there are local organisations that can provide ongoing help.”
DORA’s Western Bay of Plenty itinerary (10am–3pm each day)
September 16: Te Puke Library, 130 Jellicoe St
September 17: Maketu Health & Social Services, 3 Little Waihī Rd
September 19: Te Rūnanga o Ngāi Tamawhariua, 111 Main Rd Katikati.
September 20: Katikati Community Centre, 45 Beach Rd