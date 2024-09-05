DORA - digital on-road access - mobile learning centre is on its way to Te Puke, Maketū and Katikati.

DORA is coming to the Western Bay to help people explore the latest in health platforms.

Like much in today’s world, the internet is part and parcel of our relationship with our GP.

Many medical practitioners in New Zealand now offer an online health app to their patients, with many using the popular Manage My Health, myindici 2.0, Health365 or The Doctors platforms.

These apps give patients access to their health records such as blood test results and enable them to order repeat prescriptions as well as book appointments with their GPs.

From September 16, DORA (digital on-road access) Te Waka Matihiko Hauora, a mobile learning centre, will be in Te Puke, Maketū and Katikati, helping people join the growing numbers who are benefiting from having online access to their health records.