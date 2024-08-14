There will be reduced speed limits through the worksites.

Disruption is expected on State Highway 2 between Paengaroa and Matatā, with road rehabilitation work due to start next week.

Work on the first of two sections of road is due to start on Monday, with motorists warned to expect delays.

“The work will be disruptive,” says Sandra King, New Zealand Transport Agency Waka Kotahi (NZTA) system manager of maintenance and operations in the Bay of Plenty, “but the benefit is that once it’s done, it will mean better driving over a new pavement surface for everyone.”

To minimise disruption to motorists, the two pieces of work are being done in the same time period.

Assuming the weather is good, the first out of the blocks and beginning on August 19 is a 1.2km section of SH2 between Tainui Rd and Pongakawa Station Rd. The job will start with minor earthworks to remove topsoil grass off the road shoulders. Drainage and road pavement work will follow.