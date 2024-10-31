Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Bay of Plenty Times / Te Puke Times

Discover local art and quilts at Te Puke Art Society’s exhibition

By
Te Puke Times·
2 mins to read
Elizabeth McLeod, Colleen Christensen and Dell Bawden with some of the work that will be going into Te Puke Art Society’s annual exhibition.

Elizabeth McLeod, Colleen Christensen and Dell Bawden with some of the work that will be going into Te Puke Art Society’s annual exhibition.

Te Puke Art Society is throwing open its doors to let people see what its members have been creating.

The society’s annual exhibition takes place next month at its home, Constables Gallery on Commerce Lane in Te Puke.

There will be lots of new art on the walls, created by members over the past 12 months in a variety of media, styles and subjects.

Members of the Quilting Group at Te Puke Art Society will also be putting their amazing quilts, sewing, knitting and crafts into the exhibition.

Works of art and quilts will be for sale for your home or perhaps as a Christmas present.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

The People’s Choice offers the opportunity to vote for a favourite piece of art or craft work with the winning art getting a prize and a boost to their confidence.

There will be two raffles for grocery hampers, drawn at the end of the weekend, on November 10 at 3pm.

Money from the sale of raffle tickets is the society’s annual fundraiser, and the money goes towards the maintenance of Constable’s Gallery with several projects on the historic building that need to be funded.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Constables Gallery is a historic building which is an old police station, courthouse and jail cells.

The exhibition takes place from November 7 to 10 and is open from 9am-4pm.

Save

Latest from Te Puke Times

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Te Puke Times