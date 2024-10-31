Elizabeth McLeod, Colleen Christensen and Dell Bawden with some of the work that will be going into Te Puke Art Society’s annual exhibition.

Te Puke Art Society is throwing open its doors to let people see what its members have been creating.

The society’s annual exhibition takes place next month at its home, Constables Gallery on Commerce Lane in Te Puke.

There will be lots of new art on the walls, created by members over the past 12 months in a variety of media, styles and subjects.

Members of the Quilting Group at Te Puke Art Society will also be putting their amazing quilts, sewing, knitting and crafts into the exhibition.

Works of art and quilts will be for sale for your home or perhaps as a Christmas present.