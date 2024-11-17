Mount Maunganui Second XI retained the Don Warner Challenge Trophy after repelling Cadets’ challenge at Blake Park.

Western Bay cricket

A 187-run opening partnership with both batters going on to score centuries laid the platform for the Danphe CC posting 365/4 in their Classic Builders division four encounter with Tauranga Boys’ College at Gordon Spratt Reserve.

Danphe skipper Radhe Yadav led the way for his troops with 142, with Bikash Pandey hammering 130 from only 56 balls at a strike rate of 232 per 100 balls. It was Pandey’s second century of the season following on from his season best of 164 in round two.

Tauranga Boys’ came back from 34/3 with the arrival of Henry Hyett and Alex Carson at the crease. The pair put on a 130-run stand, Hyett bowing out with 62 to his name and Carson following with his side’s top score of 71.

The Danphe bowlers then took control in limiting the students to 225 for the loss of eight wickets to claim a 140-run win.