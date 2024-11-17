Mount Maunganui Second XI retained the Don Warner Challenge Trophy after repelling Cadets’ challenge at Blake Park.
Mount Maunganui lost the toss, with Cadets asking the hosts to bat first. Four down and only 10 runs on the board, the Mount side dug deep, with Tayte Marsh anchoring the fightback with a gritty half-century batting at seven.
There was plenty of pressure on the Mount bowlers after setting the visitors a target of 163 to lift the Don Warner prize. While several of the Cadets batters got starts, Josh Allen (3/14) and Tayte Marsh (3/23) did the damage with the ball to bowl the Tauranga Domain-based team out for 119.
The third century of the weekend came in the Classic Builders division one match between Baaj Sports1 and Te Puke. Coming in at five, Yogesh Yogi took control to belt a quickfire 126 from a neat century of balls in his side’s total of 349 for the loss of five wickets. The Baaj Sports flagship team then proceeded to bowl Te Puke out for 185 to retain second place in the division one title race.
Baaj Sports2 defended what seemed to be a modest 110 runs in the Classic Builders division two encounter against Tauranga Boys’ College. Tauranga Boys’ bowlers Mathew Dow and Lawson Fitzgerald took three wickets apiece in the Baaj turn at bat. Ravinder Singh’s four wickets for four runs ripped through the Tauranga Boys’ lower order to bowl them out for 82, with one ball remaining in the 26th over.
WBOPCA results, November 16
Classic Builders division one
Baaj Sports1 349/9 (Yogesh Yogi 126, Deepak Singh 59) defeated Te Puke 185 (Robert Ward 38, Stephen Clark 34, Riley Parkinson 33; Manvir Singh 4/40)
Pāpāmoa 2nd XI 209/8 (Paul Inglis 66, Amit Kaira 56; Braden Brewer 3/34) lost to Katikati 210/8 (Ben Warren 62, Scott Baker 46, Jacob Morton 37)
Greerton 167/9 (Dave Kawan 54; Gurwinder Singh 3/35) lost to United Indians1 168/5 (Manjot Singh 64, Ajay Kumar 37)
Mount Maunganui 2nd XI 162/8 (Tayte Marsh 51; Cameron O’Dea 3/19) defeated Cadets 2nd XI 119 (Josh Allen 3/14, Tayte Marsh 3/23) – Mount Maunganui retained the Don Warner Challenge Trophy
Classic Builders division two
Cadets 3rd XI 264 (Isaac Whiten 62, Mayu Galappaththi 60, Jamie Coombe 43; Lockie Williams 5/57) defeated Mount Maunganui 3rd XI 91 (Charlie Pritchard 3/7, Will Morris 3/14)
Hawks2 125 (Lovely Singh 35, Harkirat Singh 31; Mohit Bhadu 3/27, Sukhpreet Singh 3/27, GS Maan 3/30) lost to Sher E Punjab 126/6 (Gurpreet Padda 54; Tejveer Dhaliwal 3/38)
Baaj Sports2 110 (Jasdeep Sidhu 31; Mathew Dow 3/12, Lawson Fitzgerald 3/24) defeated Tauranga Boys’ College 2nd XI 82 (Lawson Fitzgerald 41; Ravinder Singh 4/4)
United Indians2 203 (Gurpreet Singh 66, Sahib Singh 40; Sahil Sharma 3/28) defeated Hawks1 67 (Mandeep Singh Brar 6/18)
Classic Builders division three
United Indians3 246/9 (Gurinder Singh 58, Gurpreet Singh 50; Steve Robinson 4/45) defeated Mount Maunganui 4th XI 215/8 (Steve Robinson 84, Jason Luke 34)
Albion 201/5 (Mike Nix 63, Naseeb Kumar 53) lost to 203/7 Bay Blasters Black (Arjun Basker 94; Rob Ermens 3/22)
Tauranga Boys’ College White 177/8 (Mark Orchard 47no, Senuka Hewa Alankarage 41) defeated Grasshoppers 149 (Anthony Beatson 50no; Miller Kaczon 3/7, Archie Montgomerie 3/33)
Baaj Sports3 150 (Arvinder Singh 63, German Bhullar 30; James Austin 4/10, Tony Biesiek 3/18) defeated Papamoa 3rd XI 107 (Gurinder Singh 3/12)
TBC Blue the bye.
Classic Builders division four
Katikati Seeka XI 61 (Jarred Douglas 4/16, Oliver Broadhead 3/18) lost to Papamoa 4th XI 62/5
Danphe CC 365/4 (Radhe Yadav 142, Bikash Pandey 130) defeated Tauranga Boys’ College 4th XI 225/5 (Alex Carson 71, Henry Hyett 62; Bivek Thapa 3/39, Gajendra Bohora 3/54)
Cadets 5th XI 177/4 (Geoff Dunn 85no, Josh Mathfield 34no) lost to Greerton 180/5 (Carter Fitzpatrick 41, Kieran Wonnocott 37, Daniel Fitzpatrick 34; Blake Gerrish 3/33)
Bay Blasters Blue 205 (Jobin Jose 48, Vishal Dinaman 42, Ajesh Babu 42; Bhupinder Singh 3/25, Jaspreet Singh 3/42) defeated Katikati Singh XI 147 (Karan Sood 34; Anu Johnson 4/20, Jess Netton 3/17)
Baaj Sports4 78 (Shanan Miles 4/19) lost to Cadets 4th XI 79/6