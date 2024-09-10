There were two major weather events in January and February 2023.

Several weather-damaged Western Bay roads have been given a funding boost after being allocated $820,000 from the Government’s Cyclone Recovery Capability Fund.

The funding will help progress remediation work on a number of roads damaged during severe weather events in January and February last year, including Kaiate Falls Rd, Ngamuwahine Rd, No 3 Road, Oropi Rd, Te Puke Quarry Rd and Turner Rd.

The funding covers geotechnical engineering ($485,000), planning ($200,000), and stormwater analysis and design ($135,000).

“We are already working on a number of roads that suffered damage in the same weather events, but this means we can now progress more sites,” says Western Bay of Plenty District Council transportation project engineer Sam Prendergast.

“Getting the funding will enable us to engage the necessary professional services and progress these designs in parallel with the other sites.”