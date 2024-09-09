Te Puke’s creative community was recently treated to an inspiring workshop led by Welsh artist Martyn Evans.
Now living in Rotorua, the workshop was a Creative Te Puke Forum initiative sponsored by Western Bay of Plenty Creative Communities.
The forum’s Lisa Stowell says the workshop was a resounding success.
Known for his vibrant and colourful paintings that blend his Welsh heritage with the rich Māori culture of Aotearoa, Martyn guided participants through a creative journey that left everyone inspired.
“His use of bright, bold colours - designed to uplift and energise - was a highlight of the event.