Creative Te Puke Forum hosts workshop with artist Martyn Evans

Workshop participants with the fruits of their labours.

Te Puke’s creative community was recently treated to an inspiring workshop led by Welsh artist Martyn Evans.

Now living in Rotorua, the workshop was a Creative Te Puke Forum initiative sponsored by Western Bay of Plenty Creative Communities.

The forum’s Lisa Stowell says the workshop was a resounding success.

Known for his vibrant and colourful paintings that blend his Welsh heritage with the rich Māori culture of Aotearoa, Martyn guided participants through a creative journey that left everyone inspired.

“His use of bright, bold colours - designed to uplift and energise - was a highlight of the event.

“Participants left not only with beautiful artwork but also with a sense of inspiration and appreciation for Martyn’s unique artistic vision.

“The success of the workshop was a testament to the collaborative spirit of the Creative Te Puke Forum, and everyone involved should be proud of the outcome.”

