Wastewater pipe blockages can be caused by congealed grease and fat binding with things that shouldn't be flushed.

People are being urged to “pause before you pour” after an unusually high number of fat, oil and grease blockages in Western Bay’s wastewater pipes.

Over the past three months, there have been six instances in the district where wastewater has overflowed into the stormwater system because of pipe blockages.

This compares to seven overflows for the entire previous financial year, in which clean-up costs totalled $47,000.

Western Bay of Plenty District’s general manager, infrastructure group, Cedric Crow, says wastewater pipes can block for several reasons, including wet wipes and other items being flushed down the toilet.

Congealed grease and fat from kitchen wastewater bind to this debris in the pipes creating masses commonly referred to as “fatbergs”, he says.