Te Puke's new Neighbourhood Support area co-ordinator Colleen Pye.

More active street groups in Te Puke is one of the goals of the new local Neighbourhood Support area co-ordinator.

Colleen Pye has stepped up to the role from being a street co-ordinator.

Neighbourhood Support works to make homes, streets, neighbourhoods and communities safer and more caring places. It has about 14,500 member families in the greater Tauranga area.

Colleen, a kiwifruit orchardist, has lived in the area for 18 years after 20 years in Auckland, and is well-versed in what’s happening in her rural community. As a voluntary area co-ordinator, she’ll look after residents in Te Puke and Paengaroa.

She has always been in business, and is interested in entrepreneurship and new opportunities. She is also involved in theatre, arts and music in the area and helping with events.