“We looked at ginko but we both agreed not to do avos or kiwifruit.”
They then saw an article about a Rotorua-based enterprise looking for investment - involving the planting of thousands of trees to start a truffiere.
“That started our interest in truffles.
“But I said if we are going to do anything with truffles we are going to do all the reading and research, we are going to visit somebody who’s growing them and see if it’s still something we wanted to do.”
They did - and it was.
While their 2015 harvest consisted of two truffles from 212 trees - such is the nature of the beast that they may not have actually been the first.
“When you try to do something that’s new and the product of it is underground, and you don’t actually know what you’re looking for anyway - even if you’ve got all your things in line, are you going to find your gold?”
Maureen photographed everything that could possibly be a truffle and sent the pictures to their mentor in Western Australia.
“The other thing I’m aware of now is that oak trees have much deeper roots and I’m only going to go down so far - I’m not going to go down a metre. If a tree wants to grow a truffle a metre down it can keep the truffle and re-innoculate the roots around it.”
At that stage they didn’t have their own truffle dog so were relying on someone else.
The truffles have been sold to restaurants across the country, sold privately, used in beer and incorporated into a range of products by Maureen including oil, icecream, butter and truffle salt.
The couple also host truffle hunts for Kiwis and overseas visitors, including cruise ship passengers.
“Most European people and Asian people are so knowledgeable about truffles and really love what we are doing. With most New Zealanders, its actually an introduction.”
Maureen still has her enthusiasm.
“It’s just fantastic, it’s fascinating, and probably the highlight for us is actually sharing - sharing with members of the public, sharing with other people who are interested in growing truffles.
“And through sharing information we’ve worked alongside a lot of fabulous chefs, particularly in recent years in the Tauranga area and I’ve shared everything I’ve learned about truffles and they’ve come become friends.”
But Maureen and Colin have decided it’s time to move on and let someone else take over.
“We are both in good health, but if anything happened to either of us, there is no family support around. When Colin said it was getting a bit much, I said, ‘if anything happens to you health-wise, I can’t run this’.”
Maureen moved to the Bay of Plenty from the Hutt Valley to be with Colin.
“Colin has lived all around NZ and Australia, so doesn’t really have a home. Hutt Valley is my home.”
They are moving to a 0.4ha property in Levin.
“I’m taking 100 plants with me and Colin will have a glass house - he loves growing chillies and loves growing everything from seed.”